WWE RAW Results 4/15/24

The road to WWE Backlash: France continues tonight.

WWE Monday Night Raw goes down live this evening starting at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, with less than one month remaining until WWE Backlash: France 2024.

On tap for tonight’s show is Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Finn Balor, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley addresses Liv Morgan’s chair attack, WWE Universal Campion Cody Rhodes appears, Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio, Sheamus returns, Ivy Nile & Maxxine Dupri vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell, as well as Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven.

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, April 15, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (4/15/2024)

This week’s show kicks off, as usual, with the “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature. We then hear Michael Cole welcome us to the show as we see live shots of Sami Zayn and Chad Gable arriving for their Intercontinental Championship showdown, WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes, as well as WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest.

Rhea Ripley Vacates WWE Women’s World Championship

We then hear the familiar sounds of Rhea Ripley’s theme song and out comes the WWE Women’s World Champion with her arm in a sling. She heads to the ring as Pat McAfee joins Cole on commentary to welcome us to the show. The two bring up the rumors surrounding Ripley heading into tonight’s show. Cole points out tonight marks the 380th day of her reign as champion.

WWE Raw G.M. Adam Pearce is already in the ring. Ripley says she assumes we all know what’s going on. Ripley says she has an injury that is going to keep her out for months. She says she’s out here to vacate the thing that means the most to her. Fans chant “Bullsh*t!” She says she agrees, it is. She then lays the title down in the ring and talks about how painful this is for her to do.

Ripley begins breaking down as fans break out in a “Thank you, Mami!” chant. Ripley says this all happened because of Liv Morgan’s Revenge Tour. She says she could have had respect for her had she done it face-to-face, but she did it like the coward she is, from behind. This led to Liv Morgan coming out, but she is stopped by security. Ripley headbutts one of them. We head to a commercial break after we see Sheamus warming up backstage.

When we return from the break, we see a down-looking Ripley walking the halls. She meets up with the other members of The Judgment Day, who all huddle up for a group hug. They give her some words of encouragement before we move on. She tells them to keep The Judgment Day on top and tells them to “look out for this one,” pointing to Dominik Mysterio. “I love you, Mami!” he says. “Yeah, I know,” she replies as she walks off.

Sheamus vs. Ivar

Back inside the arena, we hear the familiar sounds of Sheamus’ old theme song and out comes “The Celtic Warrior” for his first in-ring action for WWE since August of 2023, as he returns from a lengthy injury time out due to neck issues. Cole and McAfee proclaim it “FIGHT NIGHT!” on commentary as Sheamus yells “FELLA!” as he heads to the ring.

Sheamus settles inside the ring and his music dies down. The sounds of The Viking Raiders theme hits next and out comes Ivar. He settles in the ring and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Sheamus and Ivar collide early on. Ivar takes the early lead, but Sheamus takes over as Ivar heads to the top-rope. He joins him up there and holds him upside down on his back, where he hits an insane top-rope White Noise on the big fella.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. We return from the break to see the action still in progress. Ivar gains the upper-hand again and beats Sheamus down in the corner. Sheamus yells “C’mon fella, is that all you’ve got?!” and then pops up and hits a big knee-pad-less “Knee Cap” that lays out the big man. He hits his Brogue Kick for the win.

Winner: Sheamus

Triple H Presents Awesome Truth With New World Tag-Team Championships

When we return from the break, we see the ring decked out with a podium and red carpet. The theme for Paul “Triple H” Levesque hits and out comes the WWE Chief Content Officer. He joins Raw G.M. Adam Pearce in the ring. He talks about this being a new era.

Pearce mentions how we went into WrestleMania XL with one set of tag champs and came out with two. They bring out Awesome Truth and present them with the new tag team title belts for the Raw brand, which will be known as the World Tag-Team Champions going forward.

Truth goes on a comedic rampage, confusing the podium with the new title belts and a cloth covering them to a magic trick that a magician would perform when cutting a lady in half. By the end, we learn there will be a three-way tag match right now to determine their first contenders and challengers for the new belts.

World Tag-Team Championship Eliminator

New Day vs. DIY vs. The Creed Brothers

As we settle back in from the commercial break, the team of DIY make their way out. Out next are The Creed Brothers and The New Day. These are the three teams that will be competing to determine who will be the first to challenge Awesome Truth for the newly introduced World Tag-Team Championships.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see some good, fast-paced back-and-forth action to get things started and then we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see each team get a moment to shine, with DIY ultimately hitting their finishers to pick up the victory. They will now challenge Awesome Truth, who are at ringside, for their newly introduced title belts.

Winners and No. 1 Contenders: DIY

Drew McIntyre Is Enraged After CM Punk’s Actions Last Week

Backstage, we see a member of the WWE broadcast team attempt to catch up with Drew McIntyre after footage is shown of CM Punk costing him the number one contender match last week on Raw. McIntyre has a big smile on his face. He is told this is not the reaction people expected after last week. He continues smiling but then drops the smile and loses it, kicking over a big TV. We head to another break.

Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Ivy Nile & Maxxine Dupri

When we return from the break, the team of Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell make their way to the ring. Already in the ring is the team of Ivy Nile and Maxxine Dupri. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Early on we see some back-and-forth action, and then it is LeRae working over Dupri for several minutes, dominating the offense and showcasing her new heel persona. In the end, Hartwell hits a cheap shot behind the ref’s back and helps keep Nile from breaking up the pin that LeRae scores on Durpi for the win.

Winners: Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio

We shoot to a video package that shows Damian Priest as the first Puerto Rican WWE Champion in over 50 years, including footage from his WrestleMania XL Weekend and last week’s Raw. We then shoot backstage where The Judgment Day look down in the dumps. Priest gives them a pep talk. Dom is fired up. Finn Balor thinks they should focus on regaining the tag titles. Balor ends up getting on board.

Back inside the arena, the theme for Andrade hits and out he comes with his entrance mask on. He heads to the ring for our next match of the evening, as we head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

