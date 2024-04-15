WWE films new episode of Celebrity Family Feud

WWE filmed an episode of Celebrity Family Feud last week with host and fan favorite Steve Harvey.

It was five women versus five men WWE Superstars and on the women’s side there was Zelina Vega, Sonya Deville, Mia Tim, Jade Cargill, and Bianca Belair who took on Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, and LA Knight.

No air date has been announced yet but this will be part of the recently green-lit 10th season of the show. It will eventually air on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

This is not the first time that WWE Superstars go head-to-head on Celebrity Family Feud.

