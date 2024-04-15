Update On QR Code During This Week’s WWE Raw

What was that QR Code about during this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw?

Let’s find out!

During the ring entrance for the DIY vs. New Day vs. Creed Brothers No. 1 contender match for new WWE World Tag-Team Champions Awesome Truth, as Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were coming out, a weird production glitch aired on the screen, presumably teasing the return or debut of someone, which many presume is Uncle Howdy or Bo Dallas.

The glitch contained a QR Code, which when scanned took you to a video that features some interesting imagery along with text that reads, “Time To Wake Up, Take My Hand, Things Will Be Better, Trust Me.”

The screen glitches first started last Monday with the message “Hello” appearing on the screen.

On Friday’s WWE SmackDown, the message “You forgot about us” appeared.

#WWERAW | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/0DsNjg6jSM — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) April 16, 2024

VIDEO FROM THE QR CODE #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/3YW6K4T4at — The Wrenaissance Era (@Wrenaissance) April 16, 2024

