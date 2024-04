– WWE is making it a point to insure that Becky Lynch’s new deal is completed before it expires. One source believes Lynch has about 8 weeks left in her current deal.

– WWE and Drew McIntyre have still yet to come to terms on a new deal as of this past weekend. One source within the company stated that McIntyre’s current contract expires in the “5-6 week” range.

source: PWInsider

