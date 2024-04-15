Rhea Ripley Vacates WWE Women’s World Title, Out For Months With Injury

The WWE Women’s World Championship is up for grabs.

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw kicked off with WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley coming to the ring wearing a sling.

On the 380th day of her WWE Women’s World Championship reign, fresh off of her successful title defense on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at WrestleMania XL against Becky Lynch, Ripley announced that she was being forced to vacate the title.

Ripley kicked off the show in the ring wearing a sling, while Raw G.M. Adam Pearce stood in the background. She got emotional as fans chanted “Bullsh*t!” and “Thank you, Mami!” as she confirmed that she has an injury that will keep her out for at least a few months.

She then laid down the WWE Women’s World Championship and said it is a warning to whomever emerges with the title that she is coming for them when she returns.

This led to Liv Morgan, the person responsible for injuring Ripley on last week’s Raw After WrestleMania XL show, who was held back by security. Ripley laid out one of the security guards out of frustration to end the newsworthy opening segment for this week’s show.

#WWERAW | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/siDT0ZuNZD — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) April 16, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

