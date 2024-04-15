Rhea Ripley injured

Rhea Ripley’s 380-day reign as Women’s World champion might come to an abrupt end tonight as there are big rumors that Ripley will have to vacate the title on Raw.

PWInsider.com broke the news that Ripley suffered an injury at last week’s Raw, an injury which is deemed serious enough that there are talks that she will be giving the title up.

Ripley was involved in a backstage segment with Liv Morgan last week on the show where Liv came out of nowhere and violently threw a chair at her which landed straight on her head.

The vacating of the title might not happen if Ripley has any good chance of getting cleared soon. Ripley will be addressing Morgan on Raw as one of the segments which have been announced.

Yesterday, Morgan wrote on X, “When I said I’m gonna take everything, I meant everything…”

Ripley won the title from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 and has held it ever since.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

