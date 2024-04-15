New WWE World Tag-Team Championships Introduced On Raw

Apr 15, 2024 - by Matt Boone

On Monday Night Raw this week, it was “Time to Play the Game.”

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

“The Game” appeared alongside Raw General Manager Adam Pearce to present the Awesome Truth duo of The Miz and R-Truth with the brand new tag-team title belts.

The WWE CCO noted that the new belts will be referred to as the World Tag-Team Championships. A match was held between The New Day, DIY and The Creed Brothers to determine who will be the first to challenge Awesome Truth, with the DIY duo of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa emerging victorious.

They are already on sale via WWE Shop, which the company quickly began promoting on social media.

