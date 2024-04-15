Kenny Omega gives his thoughts on Logan Paul wrestling

Kenny Omega shared his thoughts on WWE superstar Logan Paul as a performer:

‘Logan Paul’s a fantastic wrestler’. Great. I’m glad you think so and I’m glad he’s able to convince you such a thing. However, could Logan Paul walk into New Japan and do a G1 where he’d have to walk in every night and have an actual banger? No. He absolutely could not. Is he gonna get there between now and — I mean, it depends on his commitment level and not only that, does it matter? No

“He’s clearly setting his roots down in WWE and that’s where he wants to succeed and that’s where he wants to be a star and that totally makes sense. So for the WWE style and what they’re willing to do for him, give him time, allow him to grow, develop… get more familiar with his surroundings, take the time to have him have everything up in here (his head) to make sure that when it comes time to perform what it is that they’ve rehearsed, what they’ve scripted, that he’ll be able to pull it off as though he just showed up to the arena, you know, how the old timers did back in the day. The Terry Taylors and the Terry Funks.”

