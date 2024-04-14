WWE never contacted Rikishi to appear at Wrestlemania 40
On his podcast, Rikishi Fatu Off The Top, the Attitude Era star said WWE never called him to return.
He was hoping to play a part in Jimmy and Jey Uso’s match, mainly because fans have been calling for it. They did great without me, but just to add a little bit more to the match, it would have been a great opportunity not only for the fans but also for myself on a personal level. To be able to grace the stage with your kids—that’s a memory that will forever be in stone in our family.
But at the end of the day, I don’t make the calls. I didn’t lie about it. I was right close by; I was in Philadelphia. Everybody knew where I was, but I never got the call.