Thunderbolt Patterson

Real name: Claude Patterson

Date of birth: July 8, 1941

Trained by: Pat O’Connor, Steve Kovacs

Pro debut: 1964

Retired: 1994

Biography

– On July 27, 2019, Patterson was inducted into the 2019 Class of the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in his hometown of Waterloo.

– On March 13, 2024, it was announced that Patterson would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

