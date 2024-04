“The Shooter” Tony Jones has passed away at age 53, according to PWInsider.

Tony was best known for his role in Beyond the Mat where he and Mike Modest had a WWF Tryout match.

Rest In Peace “The Shooter” Tony Jones My condolences to Tony’s family, friends and fans. Love you always my brother. pic.twitter.com/j73Tihl3O7 — Markus Mac (@MARKUSMAC) April 14, 2024

