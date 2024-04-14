Raw preview for tomorrow

WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley is set to address Liv Morgan’s surprise attack is official for tomorrow’s RAW.

Plus:

Jey Uso vs Finn Balor

Andrade vs Dominik Mysterio

Sami Zayn (C) vs Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Title

Maxxine Dupri & Ivy Nile vs Candice LeRae & Indi Harwell in a rematch

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs Piper Niven & Chelsea Green

Wow @ScrapDaddyAP strikes again with this HORRIFIC photo of me.

Tomorrow at #WWERaw I will be going straight to the top to request that Peahead & Sir Nasty Nicholas be penalized for this graphic choice… after we win, of course! pic.twitter.com/X0OYoQL7bX

— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 14, 2024