Raw preview for tomorrow
WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley is set to address Liv Morgan’s surprise attack is official for tomorrow’s RAW.
Plus:
Jey Uso vs Finn Balor
Andrade vs Dominik Mysterio
Sami Zayn (C) vs Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Title
Maxxine Dupri & Ivy Nile vs Candice LeRae & Indi Harwell in a rematch
Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs Piper Niven & Chelsea Green
Wow @ScrapDaddyAP strikes again with this HORRIFIC photo of me.
Tomorrow at #WWERaw I will be going straight to the top to request that Peahead & Sir Nasty Nicholas be penalized for this graphic choice… after we win, of course! pic.twitter.com/X0OYoQL7bX
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 14, 2024
Sheamus returns
WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is LIVE