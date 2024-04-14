Raw preview for tomorrow

Apr 14, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley is set to address Liv Morgan’s surprise attack is official for tomorrow’s RAW.

Plus:

Jey Uso vs Finn Balor

Andrade vs Dominik Mysterio

Sami Zayn (C) vs Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Title

Maxxine Dupri & Ivy Nile vs Candice LeRae & Indi Harwell in a rematch

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs Piper Niven & Chelsea Green

Sheamus returns

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is LIVE

