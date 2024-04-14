Jim Ross pitches a WWE booking idea, Bryan Danielson note

– Speaking on Grilling JR, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross pitched a match for him.

He said: That he would love to see Cody Rhodes defend his newly won Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The Ring General. He praised the 36-year-old saying that he is a ”machine” inside the ring and always produces quality matches. I would love to see Cody defend the title against Gunther. I’m a big Gunther fan, very basic, very fundamentally sound, he’s a machine, he’s physical, what he does is realistic, tells great stories.

– Bryan Danielson (via Sports Illustrated):

“Yes, there is a BCC book club. We recommend books to each other. Reading is fantastic. Once you open the door to the world of books, there is so much to learn.”

