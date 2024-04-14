Jim Ross not totally buying into LA Knight’s persona, Kenny Omega talks Roman Reigns

– While on a recent episode of Grillin JR, AEW commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross revealed that he’d like to see more character development for LA Knight.

He said: “LA Knight is one of the favorites of the (WWE) office. I haven’t totally bought into his persona. And not to say that in a bad way – I haven’t seen him do anything I didn’t like. I just gotta feel it more. I gotta feel it more. They gotta do a little bit more character development to get me to buy in on who this dude is and why I should give a s**t.”

– Kenny Omega (via Twitch) speaks on Roman Reigns’ run as the Undisputed WWE Champion:

“I think Roman has been an incredible champion and company spokesperson. I think he did his job immaculately and I think it took a lot of guts and intestinal fortitude for him to stick with a lot of the backlash and hatred he received over the years from fans and otherwise. He really stuck to his game, upped his game, got better and better with each and every performance, and I think if it weren’t for his incredible growth as a champion, you wouldn’t have had such an emotional finale to the most recent WrestleMania.

So I have the utmost respect for Roman. I think he was one of the greatest WWE Champions that you just wanted to see someone win the belt off of, which is very important.”

