NXT Live Results / Venice, Fl / Sat Apr 13, 2024

The Complete Results from the Community Center:

Tyriek Igwe and Tyson DuPont defeat Lexis King and Antoine Frazer

Tavion Heights defeats Uriah Connors

Kelani Jordan / Thea Hail / Fallon Henley defeat Stevie Turner / Emma Diaz / Kiyah Saint

Charlie Dempsey (with the No Quarter Catch Crew) defeats Duke Hudson

Josh Briggs defeats Thunder Keck

Je’Von Evans and Trick Williams defeat Meta-Four: Noam Dar and Oro Mensah (with Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend)

Joe Gacy / Dion Lennox / Drake Morreaux defeat Shawn Spears and two unnamed opponents

Karmen Petrovic defeats Jakara Jackson (with Meta-Four)

Main Event: NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom defeat The Family: Tony D’Angelo and Channing Lorenzo (with Luca Crusifino and Adrianna Rizzo)

Thanks to @JPierceO and @Super10star in attendance.

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

