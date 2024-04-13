NXT Live Results / Venice, Fl / Sat Apr 13, 2024
The Complete Results from the Community Center:
Tyriek Igwe and Tyson DuPont defeat Lexis King and Antoine Frazer
Tavion Heights defeats Uriah Connors
Kelani Jordan / Thea Hail / Fallon Henley defeat Stevie Turner / Emma Diaz / Kiyah Saint
Charlie Dempsey (with the No Quarter Catch Crew) defeats Duke Hudson
Josh Briggs defeats Thunder Keck
Je’Von Evans and Trick Williams defeat Meta-Four: Noam Dar and Oro Mensah (with Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend)
Joe Gacy / Dion Lennox / Drake Morreaux defeat Shawn Spears and two unnamed opponents
Karmen Petrovic defeats Jakara Jackson (with Meta-Four)
Main Event: NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom defeat The Family: Tony D’Angelo and Channing Lorenzo (with Luca Crusifino and Adrianna Rizzo)
Thanks to @JPierceO and @Super10star in attendance.
