Notes on Eddie Kingston, Anna Jay, Tony Khan, and more

– WWE will be pulling back a bit when it comes to the use of the Augmented Reality content they use on television. The plan is for content to remain on occasion, likely PLE’s, but will not be as much on weekly programming.

– Anna Jay posted a photo of herself with a “Scapegoat” hat.

– Announced at NJPW “Windy City Riot”:

Eddie Kingston will defend the NJPW Openweight Championship against Bullet Club War Dogs member Gabe Kidd in a NO ROPES, LAST MAN STANDING MATCH at NJPW “Resurgence” on 5/11 in Ontario, CA!

– Tony Khan and Renee Paquette at NJPW Windy City Riot last night to watch Jon Moxley challenge for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship…

