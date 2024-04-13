No date set for The Rock’s return to the ring

There is no planned date for The Rock’s return to the wrestling ring for a match, but it has been talked about and rumored for next year’s WrestleMania event. However, it is important to note that as of now, there is no official confirmation or lock on his return.

Originally, The Rock had expressed interest in returning to the ring to work with Roman Reigns, but it seems that he has changed his mind and now prefers to work with Cody Rhodes in the main event of next year’s WrestleMania.

This change of heart has generated a lot of buzz and speculation among fans and experts alike.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

