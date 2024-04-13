My thoughts on “The Six Pack”

As someone who grew up watching professional wrestling, and running a website dedicated to sports entertainment, this was an enjoyable trip down memory lane. Brad Balukjian examines many of wrestling legends and myths. Did Hulk Hogan break his leg training with Hiro Matsuda? Just how much did Andre The Giant weigh when he body slammed the hall of famer at Wrestlemania? Did Sgt. Slaughter serve in the military, as he often claimed?

“The Six Pack” explores how professional wrestling turned into a cultural juggernaut. The author demonstrates how Vince McMahon Jr. bought his father’s wrestling promotion, and broke all the unwritten rules, expanding a New England company, into a world wide empire. McMahon signed his rivals top stars, and took over television time slots across the country. To accomplish his goal, he needed Hulk Hogan just as much as Hogan needed McMahon.

Balukjian does a masterful job telling the full story of wrestling legends such as The Iron Sheik (also a personal favorite of mine), Tony Atlas, Sgt. Slaughter, Demolition Ax. and Tito Santana. Once again, “The Six Pack” doesn’t simply regurgitate the same old wrestling stories, but takes it upon himself to get to the truth. The author does a fantastic job of researching each subject, and speaking to those that know the facts.

I truly found myself educated and entertained. Balukjian tackles a topic I have often wondered about. How does WWE maintain wrestlers under contract as independent contractors? I also enjoyed the section devoted to the history of worked matches, how wrestling transitioned to the wacky world of sports entertainment. This book delivers for the casual wrestling fan, and those that might identify as a Hulkamaniac. I definitely recommend “The Six Pack,” brother!

source: gerweckradio.net

