Kenny Omega comments on the Brawl Out situation with CM Punk during his live twitch stream last night.

“I thought my duty as an EVP during Brawlout would be to enter the situation while there was chaos, deescalate it, and create a peaceful environment for everyone. I was able to create a peaceful environment for the most important person in that altercation and that was Larry. And I swear to god honestly that was my biggest and then and yeah it sounds funny but like I look at animals and our pets as people and as you know Dobby of course one of the most important people in my life. So to get little Larry out of there was the most important thing to me and that was the success. Unfortunately um try as I may say things were too chaotic for me to be able to do anything by my own power. That was a moment when I had seen that there were I believe it was in that instance when I realized that the way that I wanted to go about things wasn’t necessarily the way that other people wanted to. It was also the way that other people necessarily didn’t want to. And then it was also maybe not the way that the boss wanted to take care of it. And I am also I also thought of myself as a liability because I am I don’t want to say old school I’m not old school I’ve just played a lot of contact sports and I’ve gotten into jiu-jitsu and boxing and mixed martial arts. I just know that sometimes when when you when you perform or when you fight when everything’s on the line when you give your heart when you give your soul towards something and you’re in that moment of high stress or high anxiety or you’ve maybe emptied the tank and you’re just physically exhausted. Yeah we need an environment like that sometimes emotions get the best of you and people will want to throw hands. And in the case and I’m unfortunately or fortunately a believer of it I think if it’s decided that hey this is the best way to solve things and you can shake hands after and move on after I’m a believer I’m actually a believer of fighting. I am and it sounds terrible to say and which is why like don’t make me an EVP in 2024. You know we can’t do you can’t do that stuff anymore. I just feel that it’s sometimes that’s how you have to settle things sometimes and and I don’t mean you have to settle it and then it has to be shown on screen everyone or people have to brag online about who won who lost. No like it’s not for that purpose it’s for the purpose of just getting that stuff out that you need to get out and um I mean I’ll even I’ll admit there were there were a number of times even now with me where I thought that that might have been the most appropriate answer it never came to that we were able to talk things out and we became better friends and there was a level of respect at that point on between myself and these other parties maybe I’ll share these stories later it’s um but I always it’s it’s crazy as much as I believe in cooler heads prevailing sitting down and talking sometimes it was just like hey I can’t even think straight until I start throwing some hay you know and or maybe that I need to be smacked around a little bit whatever the case might be I think if it’s a contained scenario and if it’s not a situation where it’s you know there’s like pulling people’s eyeballs out you know low blows hair pulling or scratching you know what I mean if it’s just like hey let’s just let’s just hang and bang a little bit I can see it sometimes being conducive for a positive work environment again this is exactly why I have no power nor should I so that that’s just how I feel and I’m gonna I’m gonna leave it at that what I mean if it’s just like hey let’s just let’s just hang and bang a little bit I can see it sometimes being conducive for a positive work environment again this is exactly why I have no power nor should I so that that’s just how I feel and I’m gonna I’m gonna leave it at that”

Source: thecleanerscorner

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

