Jack Perry continues CM Punk digs at NJPW show in Chicago

Jack Perry wrestled at last night’s NJPW Riot pay-per-view in Chicago and came out to a mixed reaction with the Chicago flag and a jacket which had “cry me a river” written on the back as his digs at CM Punk continue.

Perry also hit several of CM Punk’s moves during the match and was actually cheered by a good portion of the Chicago crowd at the Wintrust Arena. Perry eventually lost the match to Shota Umino. Fans inside the arena had a “you got choked out” chant at Perry while another section of the fans responded with “no he didn’t.”

It is believed that Perry will soon be returning to AEW after being exiled for the past eight months following his role in the All In backstage incident with CM Punk himself. Industry insiders wrote a few weeks ago that Khan blamed Perry for losing CM Punk and Perry said that he did not hear from Khan for months.

Speaking of Khan, the AEW President was also at the show although he did not appear on camera.

