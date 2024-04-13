AEW Collision

13th April 2024

Live From: Highland Heights, Kentucky.

Commentators: Tony Schiavone and Daddy Magic Matt Menard

Tony Schiavone and Daddy Magic Matt Menard are commentators and show highlights of Jon Moxley becoming IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Backstage: Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli cut a backstage promo about beating the Don Callis family tonight and making sure we are good for Dynasty next Sunday, BCC say they aren’t worried about Don’s threat that his family will injure them in the match. BCC are the ones who hurt people every night, because violence is their specialty.

Trios Tag Team Match

House of Black – Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Mathews Vs Dante Martin, Action Andretti and Matt Sydal



Andretti and Matthews start match, tie up in the ring, arm ringer by Andretti, King tagged in and controls Andretti with chops and Irish Whip, Andretti breaks away from Matthews and tags in Matt Sydal, rising knee strike by Sydal blocked, double wristlock by Black on Sydal,

Brody King tags in and runs them all over. Malakai kicks Action into Brody’s wheelbarrow suplex. Brody then takes flight and dives through the middle ropes onto the babyfaces on the outside. Buddy hits Andretti with a running pump kick for a two count. Sydal makes the hot tag and he takes down Buddy before going after Malakai with a rising knee strike. Sydal dodges King’s charge, sending him over the top rope, but Buddy and Malakai catch Matt into a powerbomb / backbreaker combo going into the commercial break.

Later in the bout, Sydal hits Buddy with the poisonrana and makes the hot tag to Dante. Martin takes Malakai down and shotgun dropkicks Brody. He dives over the top rope for a dive onto King for good measure. Action tags in and dives onto Buddy on the outside. Action turns around into a moonsault from Malakai. The babyfaces prevent Dante’s Inferno and hit stereo superkicks on the heels. Brody recovers and wipes out Andretti with a spinning lariat. Action comes back with a 450 on Brody for only a one count. The heels triple team Sydal in the corner with double running boots and the cannonball, and that’s enough for the three count.

Winners via Pinfall: House of Black – Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Mathews

Backstage: Lexy Nair is with Toni Storm, Luther and Mariah May

We see footage of Chris Jericho confronting Taz after Dynamite. Jericho asks Taz to get HOOK to respond to him. Taz says he’ll try, but HOOK is unpredictable and does his own thing. Taz will try to broker a meeting between them on Dynamite.

Singles Match

Katsuyori Shibata Vs Lee Moriarty w/Shane Taylor Promotions.

Both guys trade submission attempts early and but break at the ropes. Moriarty rolls through looking for a crucifix but Shibata escapes. Double leg by Shibata but Moriarty looks for an ankle, allowing Shibata to spin around and lock in a Figure Four. Moriarty gets to the ropes and Taylor distracts the referee on the far side, allowing Anthony Ogogo to lay in a brutal liver shot to Shibata. Moriarty in control during the commercial, working over the injured body with kicks and punches, before dumping Shibata to the outside as we go to a full commercial.

Moriarty delivers some hard chops but Shibata welcomes him. Hard elbow by Shibata, who now beats Moriarty down in the corner with chops and elbows. Running stalling dropkick in the corner! Front chancery suplex by Shibata for two. Abdominal stretch by Shibata in the center of the ring. Moriarty gets out but Shibata connects with a back suplex. Two count. Running boot to the face by Moriarty. Now one by Shibata. Moriarty. Shibata. Moriarty wants a suplex but Shibata escapes out the back. Ripcord into an overhand palm strike by Shibata! PK finishes this one.

Winner via Pinfall Katsuyori Shibata

After the match Shane Taylor attacks Shibata till music of HOOK hits and he comes down and drops Lee Moriarty with a suplex and then Taylor confronts HOOK and then Taylor exits the ring.

Backstage: Lexy Nair is with ROH Womens Champion Athena talking about her match against Red Velvet on Battle of the Belts X.

Commercial break

Backstage: Lexy Nair is with The Undisputed Kingdom and talk about Roderick Strong’s AEW International Championship Eliminator Match on Battle of the Belts X.

Singles Match

Daniel Garcia Vs Angelico w/Serpentico

Leg sweeps by both guys and we have a stalemate. Capo kick by Angelico and a Majistral cradle for two. Double leg now by Garcia and a spinning toe hold, before transitioning into a Figure Four. Angelico turns it around. Garcia rolls back. Both guys jockey for position before getting stuck in the ropes.

Butterfly suplex by Garcia and a running forearm in the corner. Rolling figure 4 leglocks, Mounted punches by Garcia. Overhand chops by Garcia and a palm strike to the face. Saito suplex by Garcia and he locks in a straight ankle lock that forces the tap.

Winner via Submission: Daniel Garcia

PAC talks about the attack on Dynamite and says he looks forward to facing Okada at Dynasty.

Non-Title AEW Women’s World Championship Title Eliminator Match

AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm Vs AZM w/Anna Jay

torm laughs off some blows to the chest. AZM stimps her foot instead, and Storm takes her down with a shoulder tackle. AZM comes back with a dropkick. She digs the sole of her shoe into Toni’s head on the mat.

Storm uses her flying ass to knock AZM onto the floor outside. Anna Jay and Mariah May gte into a brawl on the outside and they fight towards the back. AZM sends Storm into the steel steps and kicks her in the face heading into the break.

Toni Storm picks up the win with Storm Zero and the pinfall victory.

Winner via Pinfall AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm

