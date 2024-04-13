AEW Battle of the Belts X 13th April 2024

AEW Battle of the Belts X

13th April 2024

Live From: Highland Heights, Kentucky.

Commentators: Tony Schiavone and Daddy Magic Matt Menard

Match 1: FTW Rules Match for FTW Championship

Challenger: Shayne Taylor Vs Champion: HOOK

HOOK takes the fight to Taylor outside the ring but gets caught with punches making his way back inside. Taylor traps him in the corner and blasts his chest with a massive chop. HOOK comes back with gut punches, but Shane takes him down with a brutal liver shot going into the commercial break.

Back from break, HOOK is being annihilated in the corner with more body blows, but HOOK refuses to quit. Taylor says he better quit or he’ll send HOOK back to his dad in a body bag. HOOK finally gets back in it with a series of running strikes and then nails Taylor with a German suplex. He follows up with another suplex for a two count. HOOK gets crushed on the mat but won’t stay down for the three count. Taylor misses a swing and HOOK locks in Redrum! Taylor rams HOOK back-first into the buckle but he refuses to let go. They go down to the mat, where the hold is briefly broken before HOOK quickly reapplies it and wins by ref stoppage.

Winner via Submission and still FTW Champion: HOOK

Non-Title AEW International Championship Title Eliminator Match

AEW International Champion: Roderick Strong Vs Rocky “Azucar” Romero



They chop each other, but Strong stuns Rocky with a hammering blow across the back. Romero fires back with kicks in the corner. He sends Strong to the outside and then crashes down on him with a double stomp from the ring apron going into the commercial break. Romero dives onto Taven after the break. He hits Sliced Bread on Strong for a two count. Strong comes back with a series of chops and a running boot to the face for a two count. Rocky flips him over with a hurricanrana and then tornado DDT. Romero hits an avalanche sliced bread for a near fall. Roderick suddenly catches Rocky with a rising knee out of mid air for the three count.

Winner via Pinfall AEW International Champion: Roderick Strong

Kyle O’Reilly comes out to congratulate Strong and then check on Romero after the match. He lifts Romero up, but then Wardlow destroys Rocky with a lariat. The Undisputed Kingdom then set their sights on O’Reilly and take him out too. Strong talks trash at O’Reilly and says he warned him about this.

Serena Deeb is interviewed backstage. She’s undefeated since her return and is climbing her way to the top of the rankings. Deeb invites Yuka Sakazaki into her dojo, so she can see how good Yuka is, and prove that she’s even better.

Lexy Nair is your ring announcer for Main Event.

Women’s Division Match for ROH Women’s World Championship

Challenger: Red Velvet Vs Champion: ATHENA

Athena picks up the win to retain title to end Battle of The Belts X

Winner via Pinfall and still ROH Women’s World Champion: ATHENA

