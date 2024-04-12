Why Austin missed Wrestlemania, WWE changing policy, match announced for Rebellion, more

– The reason “Stone Cold” Steve Austin wasn’t involved in the Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes title match at Wrestlemania XL, was due to Austin and WWE not being able to reach a financial agreement, reports the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

– Observer also reports that WWE will supposedly be allowing top talent to not adhere to PG guidelines as the company recognizes that it will draw in a younger audience similar to how it did 25 years ago. However, the company wants to find a way to balance it to where it doesn’t make their sponsors squeamish about it.

– Queen’s Quest member Utami Hayashishita wrestled her final match in Stardom last night. She will most likely be heading to Rossy Ogawa’s New promotion.

– TNA has announced ABC & Leon Slater vs. The Rascalz at Rebellion

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

