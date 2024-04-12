Two matches on tap for tonight’s WWE Smackdown

Apr 12, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

WrestleVotes reports that Kevin Owens vs. Rey Mysterio vs. AJ Styles & Santos Escobar vs. LA Knight vs. Bobby Lashley are set for tonight’s SmackDown.

The winners of tonight’s matches will face each other next week for a title shot against Cody Rhodes.

