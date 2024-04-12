Two matches on tap for tonight’s WWE Smackdown

WrestleVotes reports that Kevin Owens vs. Rey Mysterio vs. AJ Styles & Santos Escobar vs. LA Knight vs. Bobby Lashley are set for tonight’s SmackDown.

Tonight’s #SmackDown is set to feature 2 triple threat matches to name a brand new #1 contender. As of now those matches are: Kevin Owens vs Rey Mysterio vs AJ Styles and Santos Escobar vs LA Knight vs Bobby Lashley. With the winners going one on one next week. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 12, 2024

The winners of tonight’s matches will face each other next week for a title shot against Cody Rhodes.

