Tonight’s Smackdown officially sold out, update on Miro

– An update on Miro, in an interview with Sportskeeda’s Wrestling Binge, he says he’s been recovering from a shoulder and elbow injury.

As far as working for Tony Khan; “Tony’s great, man. He’s creative, his mind is running always, he always thinks about wrestling, he’s always thinking about how to get things better. So I respect that. I respect that he loves wrestling, he did all his life. And now he’s carried that to the second or one of the biggest companies in the world.”

– Thanks to Colin Vassallo: Tonight’s Friday Night Smackdown from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, is officially sold out, continuing the trend of multiple sell outs for WWE.

The road to WrestleMania featured 17 consecutive television sell outs and that continued with Raw on Monday and now tonight with nearly 13,300 fans in attendance in Detroit.

Smackdown tonight will feature the brand new Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes and the new WWE Women’s champion Bayley.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

