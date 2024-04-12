The biggest boxing stars to have appeared in a WWE match

It has been incredibly common for combat sports stars to switch between different arts throughout history. An example is how the big personalities and most successful boxers have often switched to WWE in periods during or after their primary career.

The wrestling industry typically offers the sports icons a lucrative opportunity in which they simply be entertainers as opposed to the genuine jeopardy that high-pressure boxing fights offered throughout their time in the ring.

Some boxing stars have appeared ringside in the WWE’s major events and have even been involved in altercations that have impacted the outcome of matches. However, here we will focus on the boxing greats that have featured in an actual WWE matchup.

Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury has made several spontaneous wrestling appearances in the past, but most vitally he has appeared in two official WWE matches.

There has regularly been talk that Fury could make a permanent wrestling switch following his boxing career, however, for now, he still has to fight Oleksandr Usyk to polish his legacy. The Fury vs Usyk odds feature the former as a +100 underdog, although the boxing betting markets recognize his knockout potential – he is offered at odds of +400 to cause an early stoppage. If Fury can defeat Usyk then it could be a fitting time for his boxing story to come to an end and for his WWE fairytale to continue.

His wrestling journey so far has been incredibly exciting, he got the better of Braun Strowman on his debut in the WWE Crown Jewel in October 2019. Fury then remarkably teamed up with the ‘Monster Among Men’ to down the duo of Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel in an episode of smackdown in Manchester nine days later.

The Gypsy King has been solely focused on boxing ever since although there is no doubt his self-confidence and huge frame could one day make for a great permanent asset to the number one wrestling promotion.

Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is another legendary boxer who once appeared in a WWE match. He made his first appearance after his initial boxing retirement in 2008. Mayweather Jr. broke the Big Show’s nose in an altercation at the No Way Out event that year which led to a No Disqualification match being agreed for WrestleMania XXIV.

He went on to beat the Big Show in the contest watched by viewers all over the world. Despite the numerous crossover combat sports fights he has starred in since, that one undoubtedly still stands as by far the most iconic.

Evander Holyfield

Evander Holyfield also made a single appearance in the WWE as he appeared in the Saturday Night Main Event XXXV. He was drafted on behalf of MVP to fight Matt Hardy in what turned out to be a remarkably one-sided fight.

MVP decided to enter the ring during the fight which led to Holyfield knocking him out for giving too many instructions. Holyfield’s time on the promotion was extremely short but it makes him one of the greatest boxers to have appeared in an official match.

The likes of Mike Tyson and Buster Douglas are further legends of the boxing scene who appeared in the WWE but as referees.

Looking back through the crossover history between the sports, boxers tend to only turn to the wrestling promotion on rare occasions. However, Fury perhaps could be the one to change after he hangs up his boxing gloves.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

