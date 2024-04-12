Sabu returns his deposit, first look at the upcoming new TNA action figures

– The Sabu no-show saga is over.

Tonight, Sabu reached out to GCW & returned the deposit ($300) he received for the Indie Hall of Fame. I appreciate the gesture & want to thank/reiterate my respect for Sabu.

I've decided to redirect the money in the form of a donation to The William Way LGBT Community Center. pic.twitter.com/n1xdad7kVz

