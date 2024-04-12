Sabu returns his deposit, first look at the upcoming new TNA action figures
– The Sabu no-show saga is over.
Tonight, Sabu reached out to GCW & returned the deposit ($300) he received for the Indie Hall of Fame. I appreciate the gesture & want to thank/reiterate my respect for Sabu.
I've decided to redirect the money in the form of a donation to The William Way LGBT Community Center. pic.twitter.com/n1xdad7kVz
— brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) April 12, 2024
– TNA posted:
Here's the first look at the brand-new Series One TNA Action Figures, presented by @ThisIsTNA & @_PowerTown.
Pre-orders begin THIS MONDAY at https://t.co/9struXY7s8!#TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/vQydB6mgS4
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 12, 2024