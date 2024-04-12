R-Truth’s cousin suffered a stroke, Matt Morgan on the Punk/Perry footage (video)

– One half of the WWE RAW Tag Team Champions, R-Truth revealed that his cousin suffered a stroke on Night Two of Wrestlemania XL.

My cousin Rosco had a stroke the night I had my Big Wrestle Mania winning the WWE tag team championship , He has ALWAYS been my biggest supporter! Every time I see him he would tell me how proud of me he was, That meant more to me than anything!! Life doesn’t come with a… pic.twitter.com/JEMaw1kxxy — Ron Killings (@RonKillings) April 12, 2024

