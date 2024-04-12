Possible spoiler for tonight’s WWE Smackdown

PWInsider.com is reporting that Tama Tonga is in Detroit ahead of tonight’s Friday Night Smackdown, something that could be very interesting considering Jacob Fatu is also expected there.

The 41-year-old Tonga is the adopted son of Haku and recently wrestled his final match for New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Despite not being blood relatives, the Haku family is considered part of the Anoa’i and Maivia families due their close relationship and in fact The Rock calls Haku his uncle.

Jacob Fau, the former MLW champion, is the cousin of the Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Roman Reigns, and is the son of Sam Fatu, who wrestled as The Tonga Kid.

Are we going to see Bloodline Reloaded on Smackdown tonight or in the very near future? Only time will tell…

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

