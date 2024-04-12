Jon Moxley wins the IWGP World Championship

Apr 12, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

It’s takes a 3rd Death Rider. Jon Moxley pins Tetsuya Naito and becomes the first man to have held the WWE Championship, the AEW World Championship and the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Tetsuya Naito’s reign ends at 100 days.

