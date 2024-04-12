Jon Moxley wins the IWGP World Championship

It’s takes a 3rd Death Rider. Jon Moxley pins Tetsuya Naito and becomes the first man to have held the WWE Championship, the AEW World Championship and the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Tetsuya Naito’s reign ends at 100 days.

Congratulations to @JonMoxley, the new @njpw1972 IWGP World Heavyweight Champion! Mox won the title tonight + made history in the same city Chicago and same arena @WintrustArena where he won his first ever @AEW Championship. Congratulations @njpwglobal on a great show tonight! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 13, 2024

