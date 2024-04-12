Deonna Purrazzo Speaks Out About Her Current AEW Run, Mercedes Mone In AEW, Going For The ROH Women’s Title

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

AEW star Deonna Purrazzo recently joined PWMania.com’s Jose Gonzalez for an exclusive interview. During the discussion, Purrazzo commented on her current run in AEW, Mercedes Mone in AEW, possibly challenging for the ROH Women’s World Championship, and more. You can read the entire interview by clicking here.

You can watch the complete interview below:

Here are some highlights:

Her current AEW run:

“It’s been great. I was thrust right into the Women’s World Championship picture. I wrestled Toni Storm at Revolution. Toni tapped out, by the way! But it’s been amazing.”

Joining the AEW Women’s Division & Mercedes Mone in AEW:

“Yeah. Like I said, it’s been incredible for me to come in, to debut in my hometown, to get the reception I got, and then just a few months later for Mercedes to come in and kind of get to do that herself and stake her claim. She just said last week she wants a shot at the TBS Championship. So it’s going to be interesting to see where that goes, who she wrestles, whether it’s Willow or Julia. Our entire division is just so stacked, and these acquisitions that Tony’s bringing in really continue to just elevate the game and there’s so many dream scenarios, so many dream matches for everybody. And that’s what you want out of a division. That’s how it grows. That’s how you keep interest. And I really feel so excited and so grateful to be a part of that right now.”

Possibly going for the ROH Women’s World title:

“I think so. I mean, I lost my Ring of Honor Women’s World Championship in the main event of Dynamite against Mercedes Martinez. I never got a rematch, so I feel like if I wanted, I have a stake at that championship as well.”

