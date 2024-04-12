Conflicting report on The Young Bucks showing the footage, Jack Perry note

– PWInsider and Fightful Select report that in spite of rumors to the contrary, the Young Bucks were fine with their promo and the AEW All In footage segment on Dynamite. The segment showed the backstage altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry that led to Punk’s firing and Perry’s suspension.

The Young Bucks had no problem with the creative for the segment. The idea came from Tony Khan but the Bucks were okay with it as they used it to build to their match with FTR. It also helped open the door for the return of Perry, who they helped get signed to AEW. They also have had issues with Punk in the past and didn’t have a problem with the shots at him.

– Per FightfulSelect, The “prevailing hope” backstage within AEW was that hopefully airing the Punk and Perry altercation from All In benefits Perry.

Both in his reaction from the crowd wrestling in Chicago, and in hopefully bringing him back to AEW to capitalize on the situation.

