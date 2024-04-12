Notes on Brian Cage, Rocky Romeo, Athena, and more

– Brian Cage revealed that he’s signed a “lengthy” extension with AEW.

– Athena will defend the Ring of Honor Women’s World Championship against Red Velvet tomorrow night at AEW “Battle of the Belts X” in Highland Heights, KY.

– Rocky Romero was named the new Vice President of Talent in NJPW.

– Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls are the new STRONG NJPW Tag Team Champions.

