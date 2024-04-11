Zelina Vega issues response to accusations of underpaying prop designer

WWE star Zelina Vega was publicly accused of “severely” under paying prop designer Mecha Chancla. Twitter/X user @sangrebomb made a similar claim.

Zelina issued the following statement in regards to the accusations…

“Welp, had to reactivate Twitter just to correct people. Screenshots, photos & videos to come. Last thing my husband and I are, are scammers, so! Time to make things clear. Alllll of it. And for the people who want to threaten, lie and create fake ‘new scam scenarios’ to jump on the hate train because they think it’s fun and cool for social media, do better.. bcz you’re about to be proven very wrong.”

Zelina followed up with the following post…

“**I do not want any hate sent to ANY of the people (including Mecha) or situations that I’m about to clear up** if you’re a fan of mine, please don’t. This isn’t meant to be ‘twitter fun’ but I do have the right to defend myself. Excuse the slow responses as it is a travel day. None of my other gear makers have ever had an issue with me and if they did, we handled it in person.

My intent, despite being highly upset at what trolls blew this up to be, is to get to a place where everyone feels ok about things as I thought that is where my team and her got to. Once it left my hands (I was moving, working and dealing with a sick family member) I left it in their hands and it seemed to be settled.

Starting with @sangrebomb because Mecha is a lot more involved and I’m going to be recording a video, not that you can tag a person that blocked you on IG anyway:

I asked ‘would you be interested, do you want compensation,’ they said no. I still offered everything else and even surprised them by getting them tix and brought them backstage to say thank you personally. They went back on the original agreement and wasn’t clear about what they now wanted and I stopped using their image on the controllers and respectfully cut ties. How am I the bad guy here?”

