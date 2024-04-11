WWE departures, Dynamite viewership, and Netflix airs WrestleMania XL live in New Zealand

In a major surprise to many people, WWE WrestleMania XL aired live on Netflix in New Zealand as a soft test for the company.

Both nights of WrestleMania are still available on the streaming service for on-demand viewing and are labeled as “Nextflix Special.” The two-night WrestleMaia quickly took over the Top 10 spot on Netflix, getting the #1 spot on April 9.

Netflix will being streaming WWE Raw in the United States starting from January 2025 and they will air Smackdown, NXT, and all WWE premium live events worldwide where there are no TV deals in place, reports Colin Vassallo.

– Last night’s AEW Dynamite drew 819,000 viewers, which is up from last week’s 752,000 viewers.

– WWE’s Senior Vice President of Athlete ID and Development Trent Wilfinger has departed the company, reports PWInsider. It has also been confirmed WWE’s EVP of Talent Dan Ventrelle has also left the company.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

