Tony Khan comments on last night’s Dynamite, match announced for AEW Dynasty

– Kazuchika Okada vs. Pac for the AEW Continental Championship set for AEW Dynasty

– Tony Khan comments on last night’s viewership:

Just got the great news from @TBSNetwork:

Last night Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, up 29% from last week, + up 17% over prior 6 week average! Thank you all watching AEW Wednesdays! See you at a stacked TBS wrestling show Wed in Indy + Rampaging & Colliding this weekend on TNT!

— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 11, 2024