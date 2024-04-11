TNA returning to Chicago

TNA Wrestling Returns To Chicago, June 14-15, At Cicero Stadium

For Immediate Release

April 11, 2024

TNA Wrestling Returns To Chicago For Two Nights Of Live Pro Wrestling, June 14-15, At Cicero Stadium

Against All Odds Airs Live Around The World, With Championship Matches Set For Both Nights

TNA Wrestling makes its return to the Chicago area on Friday & Saturday, June 14-15, for back-to-back nights of action-packed pro wrestling at Cicero Stadium.

The action kicks off Friday with Against All Odds, which will air live on the TNA+ app, including title matches for the TNA World Championship, the Knockouts World Championship and much, much more. Then, on Saturday, the TNA television trucks will be in Chicago to capture all the in-ring action for upcoming episodes of the company’s flagship weekly TV show that airs at 8pm EST every Thursday night (AXS TV in the U.S., Fight Network in Canada).

Tickets for both Chicago shows go on-sale Saturday, April 20, at 10 a.m. EST at TNAWrestling.com, including the popular, perk-filled Titanium-level tickets that include front-row seats for both nights and much, much more.

TNA Wrestling will bring all the superstars to Chicago, including hometown hero Mustafa Ali, the reigning X Division Champion. Also scheduled to appear at the Chicago shows: Josh Alexander, Brian Myers, KUSHIDA, Eric Young, Frankie Kazarian, Moose and Jordynne Grace. Plus, the Chicago shows will feature ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey), Digital Media Champion Crazzy Steve, Ash By Elegance, Eddie Edwards, Jake Something, Joe Hendry, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, PCO, Xia Brookside and many more.

Matches for the Chicago shows will be announced in late May and the shows mark the company’s first shows in Chicago since the Bound For Glory showcase event in October 2023.

TNA+ is available at watch.tnawrestling.com, via iOS, tvOS and Android mobile apps, as well as big screen devices such as Android TV, Fire TV and Roku, with more platforms to follow.

