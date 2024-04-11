The Rock’s and Cody Rhodes’ long segment on Raw pulls monster numbers

In numbers released by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the highest points of Monday Night Raw were the second and third quarter hours of the show which involved Cody Rhodes and The Rock coming face-to-face and some creative chants from the fans.

Wrestlenomics reports that the second quarter had 2.95 million viewers and a 1.04 rating in 18-49 while the third quarter increased to 3.19 million viewers and an even bigger 1.11 rating in 18-49.

The opening segment of Raw After Mania went a whole 45 minutes, starting with Triple H, then Cody Rhodes, and then the arrival of The Rock.

WWE has not touched the 3 million viewership mark for any segment on Raw since 2019, a time when there were more cable television viewers compared to today, which makes the number of this week even more impressive.

