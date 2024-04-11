The kiss on AEW Dynamite (video), matches announced for AEW Rampage, more
– Happy 55th birthday to Dustin Rhodes.
Happy Birthday to @DustinRhodes! pic.twitter.com/8JagFnCtys
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 11, 2024
– It was an eventful episode last night. Here is the kiss from AEW Dynamite….
Toni Storm!!!!!!!
Did you see this？#AEWDymamite https://t.co/JZlvAUp2AV
— 白川未奈 Mina Shirakawa (@MinaShirakawa) April 11, 2024
– Announced on AEW Dynamite, This Friday on AEW Rampage…
Jay White vs. Matt Sydal
TBS Championship Open House Rules Match:
Julia Hart vs. Legit Leyla Hirsch
Cool Hand Ang vs. Zak Knight
Orange Cassidy vs. Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds