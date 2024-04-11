Source: Young Bucks were ‘not in favor’ of airing footage, Ospreay/HHH promo note

The Young Bucks were ‘not in favor’ of airing the CM Punk/Jack Perry footage on Dynamite last night, along with Will Ospreay ‘not winging’ his promo, that it was planned ‘hours before’ the show started.

Wade Keller of PWTorch is reporting that The Young Bucks were not in favor of airing the CM Punk/Jack Perry footage from All In.

“I’ve been checking with people in AEW and I have been told that this was not something The Bucks were in favor of doing. It wasn’t their idea, it was Tony Khan’s idea that he wanted this out there.”

Keller continued, “They also had Will Ospreay go on camera, interviewed by Renee Paquette on the stage. The first part of his promo was him addressing a comment that Triple H said on the podcast [that was] alluding to Will Ospreay being someone who didn’t want to be part of the grind.”

You can clearly see that even Renee Paquette was feeling uncomfortable during this Will Ospreay taking shots at Triple H Promo WWE is living rent free in Tony Khan's head and he is embarrassing the entire company because of this.pic.twitter.com/CdOcT8pDqF — KhabriBhai (@RealKhabriBhai) April 11, 2024

Keller said the promo wasn’t Ospreay’s idea. “I’m also told that this was an idea presented to Ospreay,” Keller said. “I don’t know about Ospreay’s enthusiasm for or against it but it wasn’t something he did on his own. He didn’t wing it. It was something that hours before the interview took place, was proposed to him. That’s what I’m hearing from AEW.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

