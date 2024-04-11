Sabu explains his recent no-show

We recently reported…

GCW says Sabu no-showed Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame ceremony.

Sabu was supposed to be inducted into the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame as part of its 2024 class, but he wasn’t at the ceremony. Game Changer Wrestling promoter Brett Lauderdale tweeted that Sabu no-showed the Hall of Fame despite being downstairs in the hotel where the event was taking place.

Sabu has responded:

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

