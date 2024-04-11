Notes on Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and AEW matches announced for Saturday

– Hook vs. Shane Taylor for the FTW Championship has been added to AEW’s Battle of the Belts lineup on 4/13.

– Toni Storm vs. AZM is officially set for AEW Collision on Saturday.

– According to a report today from Fightful Select, Drew McIntyre has not signed a new contract with the WWE.

Damian Priest pictured with Yankees Captain and AL Home Run King Aaron Judge…

