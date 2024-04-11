Notes on Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and AEW matches announced for Saturday

– Hook vs. Shane Taylor for the FTW Championship has been added to AEW’s Battle of the Belts lineup on 4/13.

– Toni Storm vs. AZM is officially set for AEW Collision on Saturday.

11 year veteran AZM continues her US tour against former #STARDOM Red Belt champ Toni Storm at #AEWCollision this Saturday! pic.twitter.com/AxBQZWjAff — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) April 11, 2024

– According to a report today from Fightful Select, Drew McIntyre has not signed a new contract with the WWE.

– Damian Priest pictured with Yankees Captain and AL Home Run King Aaron Judge…

The newest member of Judge(ment) Day Aaron Judge hanging with World Heavyweight Champion, Damian Priest, ahead of the Yankees game tonight (via @BryanHoch) pic.twitter.com/JVvWPlItFz — MLB (@MLB) April 9, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

