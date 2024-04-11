Notes on Drew Gulak, Dave Bautista, and Lee Moriarty

– Fightful reports that over WrestleMania weekend, Drew Gulak was pulled from several appearances, including his seat at the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. He is also not currently factored in future creative plans.

– Dave Bautista and Eric Nam are set to headline the voice cast for the upcoming “Avatar: The Last Airbender” movie in development at Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Studios.

The film’s working title is “Aang: The Last Airbender.” Bautista will voice a villain character.

The new “Avatar” animated film is set for release on Oct. 10, 2025 from Paramount.

– After getting the pinfall victory over Shibata last night in a tag match, Lee Moriarty will get “The Wrestler” in a singles match this Saturday in Highland Heights, KY.

Saturday Night #AEWCollsion

Highland Heights, KY

This Saturday, 4/13

On TNT, 8pm ET/7pm CT@theleemoriarty vs @K_Shibata2022 After scoring the pin for Shane Taylor Promotions last night on #AEWDynamite, Lee Moriarty will collide vs The Wrestler Katsuyori Shibata this Saturday! pic.twitter.com/OjHefEz9D3 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 11, 2024

