Giulia talks appearing at NXT Stand & Deliver and meeting Triple H

Japanese star Giulia told Tokyo Sports that she will be able to make some announcement “in the not-too-distant future” when asked about her meeting with Triple H.

Giulia said she couldn’t reveal the details of the conversation that the two had at NXT Stand & Deliver, but we’ll find out the result of that discussion soon.

Asked about her reaction from fans when she was shown on screen at Stand & Deliver, Giulia said she didn’t think she was the one in the frame because the monitor was above her and couldn’t see it.

“There was a lot of cheering, so I thought someone big had come,” she said. “When I saw the video, I realized that the cheers were for me. It was such a waste…I want to do it all over again!”

Giulia is expected to start with WWE as soon as she helps her friend and mentor Rossy Ogawa kickstart his new promotion in Japan. Ogawa was with Giulia at WrestleMania weekend and was shown on camera as well.

