Footage of CM Punk allegedly threatening Tony Khan wasn’t shown

Dave Meltzer via Wrestling Observer Radio….

“The incident with Tony (Khan) was not gonna be shown, and it wasn’t shown, but now what’s happened is that people are going like ‘Tony said ‘he threatened my life’ where’s the footage?’

And it’s just like, He did say that and by showing the footage and having nothing of that, it just made… it just wasn’t well thought out.

I suppose you could have shown that footage too but that doesn’t EVEN play into the storyline at all just doesn’t make sense ”

“As soon as Tony (Khan) did that (CM Punk/Perry All In footage), then I started to hear from people, and it was people who were just like, really frustrated,

Going like, ‘Now it’s back, the whole thing is back and there’s things that have happened and people been made to look bad now that can’t answer back’

It opened up a wound that needed to be closed. They need to move past this. This doesn’t do AEW any good.

If I’m Punk, I’m laughing about it honestly.”

