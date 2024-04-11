Bull Nakano
Real name: Keiko Aoki (neé Nakano)
Height: 5’7″
Weight: 201 lbs.
Date of birth: January 8, 1968
From: Kawaguchi, Japan
Pro debut: 1983
Trained by: AJW
Finishing move: Bull’s Poseidon
– Nakano began her career for All Japan Women in 1983, at the age of 15. She began working under her real name
– In 1985, Keiko Nakano became Bull Nakano
– On July 25, 1985, Nakano defeated Mika Komatsu in the final of a tournament to win the AJW Title
– On December 12, Nakano defeated Yumi Ogura to retain the AJW Title
– Nakano made a pair of appearances for WWF in March 1986
– On October 20, 1987, Nakano & Condor Saito defeated Yumi Ogura & Kazue Nagahori to win the WWWA Tag Team Titles
– On January 4, 1990, Nakano defeated Mitsuko Nishiwaki to win the vacant WWWA World Title
– On July 21, Nakano defeated Manami Toyota to retain the WWWA World Title
– On November 14, Nakano defeated Aja Kong in a Cage Match to retain the WWWA World Title
– On December 1, Nakano defeated Akira Hokuto to retain the WWWA World Title
– On December 9, Nakano defeated Kyoko Inoue to retain the WWWA World Title
– On January 4, 1991, Nakano defeated Akira Hokuto to retain the WWWA World Title
– On January 23, Nakano defeated Yumiko Hotta in a Cage Match to retain the WWWA World Title
– On April 21, Nakano defeated Bison Kimura to retain the WWWA World Title
– On April 29, Nakano defeated Monster Ripper to retain the WWWA World Title
– On September 7, Nakano defeated Kyoko Inoue to retain the WWWA World Title
– On November 21, Nakano defeated Monster Ripper in a Cage Match to retain the WWWA World Title
– On April 25, 1992, Nakano defeated Aja Kong to retain the WWWA World Title
– Nakano worked several shows for Mexico’s CMLL in June 1992, including defeating Lola Gonzalez to win the CMLL Womens Title
– On July 15, Nakano defeated Akira Hokuto to retain the CMLL Womens Title
– On September 11, Nakano defeated Yumiko Hotta to retain the CMLL Womens Title
– In May 1994, Nakano returned to the WWF, working several dates against WWF Womens Champion Alundra Blayze
– Nakano re-debuted on WWF television in the run-up to Summerslam 1994
– On November 20, 1994, at an AJW event in the Tokyo Dome, Nakano defeated Alundra Blayze to win the WWF Womens Title
– Nakano would regularly defend the WWF Womens Title at house shows through March 1995
– At AJW Wrestling Queendom 1995, Nakano defeated Kyoko Inoue to retain the WWF Womens Title
– Nakano lost the WWF Womens Title back to Alundra Blayze in April 1995, after which, she left the WWF
– Nakano competed on the NJPW/WCW Collision in Korea events later that month
– At WCW World War 3 1995, Nakano & Akira Hokuto defeated Mayumi Ozaki & Cutie Suzuki
– Nakano worked her final AJW match in February 1996, teaming with Tomoko Watanabe & Kyoko Inoue to defeat Manami Toyota, Mariko Yoshida & Kaoru Ito
– Nakano retired from the wrestling business due to mounting injuries in early 1997
– In 1998, Nakano became a professional golfer, and would eventually qualify for the LPGA Futures Tour in 2006
– Nakano made a brief appearance in a Gauntlet Match to celebrate Kyoko Inoue’s 25th Anniversary
– In September 2017, Nakano appeared in a managerial role for RISE Wrestling
– On November 3, 2017, Nakano made a brief in-ring appearance at Manami Toyota’s Retirement Show
– Nakano joined the Sukeban promotion in late-2023, serving as their commissioner
– Nakano was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024