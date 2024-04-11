Bull Nakano

Real name: Keiko Aoki (neé Nakano)

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 201 lbs.

Date of birth: January 8, 1968

From: Kawaguchi, Japan

Pro debut: 1983

Trained by: AJW

Finishing move: Bull’s Poseidon

– Nakano began her career for All Japan Women in 1983, at the age of 15. She began working under her real name

– In 1985, Keiko Nakano became Bull Nakano

– On July 25, 1985, Nakano defeated Mika Komatsu in the final of a tournament to win the AJW Title

– On December 12, Nakano defeated Yumi Ogura to retain the AJW Title

– Nakano made a pair of appearances for WWF in March 1986

– On October 20, 1987, Nakano & Condor Saito defeated Yumi Ogura & Kazue Nagahori to win the WWWA Tag Team Titles

– On January 4, 1990, Nakano defeated Mitsuko Nishiwaki to win the vacant WWWA World Title

– On July 21, Nakano defeated Manami Toyota to retain the WWWA World Title

– On November 14, Nakano defeated Aja Kong in a Cage Match to retain the WWWA World Title

– On December 1, Nakano defeated Akira Hokuto to retain the WWWA World Title

– On December 9, Nakano defeated Kyoko Inoue to retain the WWWA World Title

– On January 4, 1991, Nakano defeated Akira Hokuto to retain the WWWA World Title

– On January 23, Nakano defeated Yumiko Hotta in a Cage Match to retain the WWWA World Title

– On April 21, Nakano defeated Bison Kimura to retain the WWWA World Title

– On April 29, Nakano defeated Monster Ripper to retain the WWWA World Title

– On September 7, Nakano defeated Kyoko Inoue to retain the WWWA World Title

– On November 21, Nakano defeated Monster Ripper in a Cage Match to retain the WWWA World Title

– On April 25, 1992, Nakano defeated Aja Kong to retain the WWWA World Title

– Nakano worked several shows for Mexico’s CMLL in June 1992, including defeating Lola Gonzalez to win the CMLL Womens Title

– On July 15, Nakano defeated Akira Hokuto to retain the CMLL Womens Title

– On September 11, Nakano defeated Yumiko Hotta to retain the CMLL Womens Title

– In May 1994, Nakano returned to the WWF, working several dates against WWF Womens Champion Alundra Blayze

– Nakano re-debuted on WWF television in the run-up to Summerslam 1994

– On November 20, 1994, at an AJW event in the Tokyo Dome, Nakano defeated Alundra Blayze to win the WWF Womens Title

– Nakano would regularly defend the WWF Womens Title at house shows through March 1995

– At AJW Wrestling Queendom 1995, Nakano defeated Kyoko Inoue to retain the WWF Womens Title

– Nakano lost the WWF Womens Title back to Alundra Blayze in April 1995, after which, she left the WWF

– Nakano competed on the NJPW/WCW Collision in Korea events later that month

– At WCW World War 3 1995, Nakano & Akira Hokuto defeated Mayumi Ozaki & Cutie Suzuki

– Nakano worked her final AJW match in February 1996, teaming with Tomoko Watanabe & Kyoko Inoue to defeat Manami Toyota, Mariko Yoshida & Kaoru Ito

– Nakano retired from the wrestling business due to mounting injuries in early 1997

– In 1998, Nakano became a professional golfer, and would eventually qualify for the LPGA Futures Tour in 2006

– Nakano made a brief appearance in a Gauntlet Match to celebrate Kyoko Inoue’s 25th Anniversary

– In September 2017, Nakano appeared in a managerial role for RISE Wrestling

– On November 3, 2017, Nakano made a brief in-ring appearance at Manami Toyota’s Retirement Show

– Nakano joined the Sukeban promotion in late-2023, serving as their commissioner

– Nakano was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

