Akebono passes away
Yokozuna Sumo Champion Akebono passed away at the age of 54.
Akebono famously worked WWE WrestleMania against The Big Show in a sumo encounter.
New Japan Pro-Wrestling is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Akebono at age 54.
The thoughts and deepest sympathies of all at NJPW go to Akebono's family, friends and fans.
In memoriam:https://t.co/0f2XsJa3Xo#njpw pic.twitter.com/mEmg76asJL
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 11, 2024
RIP Akebono
— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) April 11, 2024
Akebono, the first non-Japanese "yokozuna" of sumo wrestling, has died of heart failure at age 54, according to his family. Born in Hawaii, the sumo legend won 11 championships. pic.twitter.com/qzEXQTVplg
— DW News (@dwnews) April 11, 2024