Akebono passes away

Yokozuna Sumo Champion Akebono passed away at the age of 54.

Akebono famously worked WWE WrestleMania against The Big Show in a sumo encounter.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Akebono at age 54.

The thoughts and deepest sympathies of all at NJPW go to Akebono's family, friends and fans.

