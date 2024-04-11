Akebono passes away

Apr 11, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Yokozuna Sumo Champion Akebono passed away at the age of 54.

Akebono famously worked WWE WrestleMania against The Big Show in a sumo encounter.

