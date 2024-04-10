WrestleMania becomes Peacock’s most-watched entertainment event, Cody’s theme song climbs to #1

– Peacock announced in a press release that WrestleMania XL is the streaming service most-watched entertainment event ever with 1.3 billion live minutes across both nights.

It said that based on average minute audience, WrestleMania XL on Saturday saw a 26% versus last year’s day one performance and Sunday registered a 30% increase versus last year’s day two performance.

These numbers would be calculated to nearly 3 million viewers per night for WrestleMania, the highest ever in the event’s 40-year history.

– Cody Rhodes’ popular theme song Kingdom by the band Downstait climbed to the top rock chart on iTunes in the United States, hitting the #1 spot after Sunday’s WrestleMania.

“We will never be able to thank @CodyRhodes and all of you enough for making this happen, but THANK YOU, and we love you,” the band said in a message on X.

Kingdom played pretty much on repeat at WWE World as well with fans doing their own custom Cody entrance. At WrestleMania and especially on Raw last night, fans played singalong in full force.

The song was released in 2016 and was specifically recorded for Cody Rhodes, with the theme accompanying him at every wrestling show he went to following his departure from WWE.

