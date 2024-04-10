Viewership for last week’s AEW Rampage and Collision

– Rampage on Friday night drew just 267,000 viewers, down 82,000 viewers from the prior week. This was the least-watched Rampage broadcast since November 2023 and it went up against both NCAA basketball, WWE’s Hall of Fame, and ROH Supercard of Honor. The show had a 0.08 rating in 18-49, down 0.03 from last week. No cable rankings are available as of press time.

– Collision this past Saturday night, April 6th, airing at 11:50PM ET drew 462,000 viewers, up 4,000 viewers from the prior week. The show had a 0.15 rating in 18-49, boosted significantly by the NCAA lead-in and placed #21 on the top 50 cable chart for the night.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV, Wrestlenomics)

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

