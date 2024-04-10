Video: Bron Breakker cut a promo after NXT bidding his farewell

Apr 10, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– After NXT ended last night, Bron Breakker cut a very emotional promo, saying goodbye to the NXT faithful, as he will now be moving up to SmackDown full-time.

  1. art123guy says:
    April 10, 2024 at 10:37 am

    Kinda ruins the element of surprise and fun that comes with the draft, don’t ya think?

  2. Joseph says:
    April 10, 2024 at 12:13 pm

    @art123guy – Not really a surprise since they broke the news back in February that he was called up to the main roster and joining Smackdown.

  3. art123guy says:
    April 10, 2024 at 1:10 pm

    @Joseph–Thanks, I did not know that. They still coulda left which brand he was going to a secret/surprise back then.

