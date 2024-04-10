Video: Bron Breakker cut a promo after NXT bidding his farewell
– After NXT ended last night, Bron Breakker cut a very emotional promo, saying goodbye to the NXT faithful, as he will now be moving up to SmackDown full-time.
Kinda ruins the element of surprise and fun that comes with the draft, don’t ya think?
@art123guy – Not really a surprise since they broke the news back in February that he was called up to the main roster and joining Smackdown.
@Joseph–Thanks, I did not know that. They still coulda left which brand he was going to a secret/surprise back then.